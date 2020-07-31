Two arrested following traffic stop in Pokagon Township

POKAGON TOWNSHIP — The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team announced that on Thursday, A county deputy conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Commercial Street and New York Street in Pokagon Township.

Upon further investigation, detectives detained the female driver. Detectives interviewed the female passenger, who was subsequently searched.

During the search, detectives located methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia. A 26-year-old female passenger was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. A 32-year-old female driver was released and issued a misdemeanor citation for driving with a suspended license. The suspects’ names are being withheld pending arraignment on the charges in the fourth district court.

The investigation is still on going at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1 (800) 462-9328.