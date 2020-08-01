expand
August 2, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Join in voting for Larry Walton

By Submitted

Published 9:06 am Saturday, August 1, 2020

On Aug. 4, each one of us have the opportunity to elect individual to represent us, and I choose Larry Walton for the 59th State Representative. Larry Walton has the integrity to tell you where he stands on issues and why. Larry is humble enough to listen to your concerns and do the research necessary to fully understand a different perspective.

He has served at the county level as a member of the county commission. He has served on the Michigan Farm Bureau Board of Directors at the state and local level. I have watched him ask difficult questions to elected officials and to testify in state legislative hearings on issues that were germane to St. Joseph County citizens. He worked with Representative Miller on legislation that resulted in St. Joseph County Community Mental Health receiving additional funding. Larry Walton understands the legislative process.

Larry has worked diligently for children. He is a board member of Centreville Public School. He has used his personal contacts to assist students in the CTE program. He has worked tireless to support 4-H and the FTA program. He has worked to ensure that students are prepared for the variety of occupations related to agriculture employment. Farming is more than tilling the soil. It involves technology knowledge, such as drones, mapping crop growth and irrigation needs.

I consider these characteristics as important for elected officials: fairness, transparency, dependability, honesty and common sense. Larry possess all of these qualities. Larry and his family are members of Fish Lake Bible Church. His wife is a teacher in Vicksburg Community School District. Larry Walton is a fiscal conservative and has the work ethic that will serve us well in Lansing. Please join me in voting for Larry Walton for the State Representative 59th District.

Elizabeth O’Dell

Sturgis

