expand
Ad Spot

August 2, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Support Larry Walton for the 59th District State Representative

By Submitted

Published 9:03 am Saturday, August 1, 2020

As we embark on a very important election year, we encourage you to consider supporting Larry Walton for State Representative for the 59th District of the Michigan State House.

Larry is a resident of St. Joseph County and together with his family operates a row crop farm near the Nottawa area of the county.

Larry has been a long-time active member of the Farm Bureau and has spent countless hours volunteering his time to support Michigan agriculture and provide leadership to one of our state’s largest industries.

Throughout his time as a Farm Bureau leader (at both the county and state level), Larry helped to educate the citizens of Michigan about our industry and provided insightful policy information and experiences to further protect and enhance a crucial agriculture economy here in southwest Michigan.

In addition, to his work in agriculture and with Farm Bureau, Larry has offered his sound leadership skills to numerous other community organizations, such as the Southwest Michigan Water Council; Southwest Michigan Farmer for Responsible Water Use; St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners; St. Joseph County Community Mental Health Board; St. Joseph County Economic Development Committee; Centreville Public Schools Board of Education and much more.

Larry is a continual problem solver and through the years, has always looked-for ways to gather input and find solutions in a common sense and practical way. Larry does not back down from challenges and sincerely looks for opportunities to make life and business better for all residents in not only his own communities, but across southwest Michigan and beyond. Sending Larry Walton to Lansing to represent the citizens of St. Joseph and Cass Counties is a must.

He will work hard for our families; our businesses and our farms.

We believe in Larry Walton and encourage you to cast your vote for Larry Walton for the 59th District State Representative on Aug. 4!

Daryl Griner

Jones

Dowagiac

Dowagiac woman to celebrate 95th birthday with ‘ride-by’ celebration

News

Pucker Street Dam removal, river restoration continues

Berrien County

Area senior centers seek millage approvals on Tuesday’s ballot

Berrien County

Berrien County election candidates, proposals for Aug. 4 primaries

Berrien County

Berrien County treasurer candidates prepare for election

Cass County

Cass County election candidates, proposals for the Aug. 4 primaries

Berrien County

Berrien, Cass County commissioner candidates prepare for primaries

Cass County

Dowagiac resident sentenced to probation, jail

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg landscaping project moving full steam ahead

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac partners with Mno-Bmasden on business incubator service

Education

Niles High School staff reunites woman with charm bracelet after more than 30 years

Dowagiac

Two arrested following traffic stop in Pokagon Township

Buchanan

Honor Credit Union voted one of America’s best-in-state credit unions

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer amends MI Safe Start order to limit indoor gatherings

Dowagiac

Meet Up and Eat Up food program providing Dowagiac children with free meals

Dowagiac

Virtual camp immerses SMC ETS in community service

Berrien County

United Way of Southwest Michigan teams up with “When We All Vote” to boost voter registration in Berrien, Cass, Van Buren xounties

Berrien County

Berrien County recycling event to take place Aug. 12

News

Local cyclists ride Indiana state line to Mackinac Bridge

Edwardsburg

Woman arrested on drug charges in Ontwa Township

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township traffic stop results in drug arrest

News

Niles Township fire chief retires after 37 years

Dowagiac

Holy Maternity of Mary Catholic Church to host clothing giveaway Saturday

Berrien County

Local nonprofit invites parents to register for backpack full of school supplies