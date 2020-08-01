expand
August 2, 2020

Otto ‘Ralph’ Everman, of Niles

Published 9:00 am Saturday, August 1, 2020

June 2, 1932 — July 26, 2020

Otto Ralph Everman Jr., 88, of Niles, passed away at Spectrum Lakeland Regional Medical

Center in St. Joseph on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Ralph was born June 2, 1932, to Otto and Helen (McBain) Everman, in Niles.

He was a generous person with his many gifted talents to repair most anything broken and a builder of homes. Besides the two he built for himself, he helped build for friends and relatives. He also helped build the Berrien Springs Baptist Church.

Ralph served his country during the Korean War before returning to Kawneer where he retired.

He loved taking camping trips with family to Florida and upper Michigan. Later in life, he enjoyed weekly trips to Amish country.

He leaves behind his wife, Pat of 60 years; his children, two daughters and a son, Rouchell (Ken) Isabel, Lori Hoven and Tim (Deb) Everman; four grandsons, Shawn (Tammy) Isabel, of Buchanan, Jason (Lorene) Isabel, of Niles, Justin (Tess) Cooper, of Niles, and Cole Everman, of Niles; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ernie Everman, of Niles, and Keith Everman, of Dowagiac; and many extended family members and close friends.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ralph’s memory to the Humane Society Southwestern Michigan 5400 S. Niles Road, St. Joseph, MI 49085 or Dementia Society of America P.O Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

