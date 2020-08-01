Suzan Casto, of Berrien Springs

April 17, 1954 — July 28, 2020

Suzan Casto, 66, of Berrien Springs, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.

She was born April 17, 1954, in Niles, to Kenneth and Mary Clemens.

Suzan is survived by her husband, Wallace Casto; mother, Mary Clemens; daughter, Jennifer Casto; brothers, Tim Clemens, Bill Clemens; grandchildren, Christina Bressler, Kenneth Bressler; and great-grandchild, Nathan Brennan.

She is preceded in death by her father, Kennth Clemens.

Cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at hovenfunerals.com.