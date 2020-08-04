expand
August 4, 2020

Plastic surgeon to discuss cosmetic, reconstructive procedures

ST. JOSEPH – Community members are invited to join plastic surgeon, Ginard Henry, MD, for a free, online seminar titled “Plastic Surgery Secrets,” which focuses on cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgical care.

The seminar will be hosted virtually from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12. Participants will be emailed a link on how to join and will be able to ask questions.

During the seminar, Henry will answer questions and address concerns people may have about plastic surgery and share more information about breast augmentation, mommy makeovers, and other common procedures available at Stonegate Plastic Surgery.

A valid email address is required to register. For more information, or to register, call (269) 927-5361 or visit stonegateplasticsurgery.com/secrets.

