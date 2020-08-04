Virtual Steve’s Run winners announced

DOWAGIAC — The winners of the virtual Steve’s Run 10K and 5K runs were announced Monday by Southwestern Michigan College.

The race was switched to a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Runners registered just like normal, but then submitted their times once they completed their runs.

The event started on July 25 and concluded on Aug. 1. Former Steve’s Run Race Director Ron Gunn held an in-person run on the original Road and Trail Course to complete the event on Saturday.

Matthew Boehm was the winner of the men’s 5K as he completed his run in 20:53.52. Robyn Peterson was the women’s 5K winner with a time of 23:57.

The men’s 10K winner was Ben Spencer with a time of 44:36.1. Stacie Klug won the women’s 10K with a time of 61:28.

Steve’s Run top finishers

Men’s 5K

Matthew Boehm 20:53.32

Tadd Tomoske 26:34

Tyler Hippensteel 27:15

Women’s 5K

Robyn Peterson 23:57

Jean Storm 27:57

Heather Zile 31:11

Men’s 10K

Ben Spencer 44:36.1

Rod Mangus 54:15

Matthew Cosner 54:56

Women’s 10K

Stacie Klug 61:28

Michele Gilpin 1:09:51