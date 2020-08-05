expand
Ad Spot

August 5, 2020

Division III presidents cancel fall championships

By Submitted

Published 4:47 pm Wednesday, August 5, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS — NCAA Division III championships in fall sports for 2020-21 are canceled.

With the health and safety of the division’s student-athletes, coaches, athletics administrators and communities as its priority, the Division III Presidents Council made the decision Wednesday to cancel the championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related administrative and financial challenges.

The board of governors directed each division to make a decision on its fall sport championships. It also agreed to require all members institutions to apply the resocialization principles to fall sports and set a 50 percent sponsorship threshold for a fall sport championship to be conducted.

“Looking at the health and safety challenges we face this fall during this unprecedented time, we had to make this tough decision to cancel championships for fall sports this academic year in the best interest of our student-athlete and member institutions,” said Tori Murden McClure, chair of the Presidents Council and president at Spalding. “Our championships committee reviewed the financial and logistical ramifications if Division III fall sports championships were conducted in the spring and found it was logistically untenable and financially prohibitive. Our management council reached the same conclusion. Moving forward, we will try to maximize the championships experience for our winter and spring sport student-athletes, who unfortunately were short-changed last academic year.”

 

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office launches internal investigation into video incident

News

Whitmer signs executive directive recognizing, addressing racism as a public health crisis

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer approves $28 million in outdoor recreation development and acquisition grants

Berrien County

Arrest, use of force streamed on Facebook Live involved Berrien County deputy

Business

Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce unveils upcoming Same Day Rewards Program

Dowagiac

Renovation work begins on Dowagiac’s China Garden

Berrien County

Berrien, Cass County unofficial election results

Berrien County

Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with pickup truck

Berrien County

Berrien County services work to connect homeless to housing

Dowagiac

DUS seeks board member

Brandywine Education

Brandywine reviews reopening plan

Buchanan

Tin Shop Theatre to host outdoor production of ‘Into the Woods’

Dowagiac

Under The Harvest Moon Festival canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

News

Niles Township appoints acting fire chief, introduces new fire code

Berrien County

Plastic surgeon to discuss cosmetic, reconstructive procedures

Brandywine Education

Alternative prom allows area students to enjoy dance amid COVID-19

News

MDHHS issues order requiring testing of agricultural, food processing employees

Cass County

Cass County sees increase in concealed carry permits

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Community Schools to hear public comment Monday, vote next week

Buchanan

Buchanan begins search for next city manager

News

Apple Fest organizers to debut Harvest Market

News

LEO launches digital hub to help Michigan workers displaced by COVID-19 crisis boost skills

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township trustee faces larceny charges

Dowagiac

Dowagiac woman to celebrate 95th birthday with ‘ride-by’ celebration