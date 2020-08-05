Robert S. Hull, of Dowagiac

Robert S. Hull, 89, of Dowagiac, died on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac.

Robert was born in Benton Harbor, on Dec. 12, 1930, the son of William “Sam” and Helen (Stuart) Hull. He was a 1948 graduate of Benton Harbor High School. Robert served his country in the U.S. Army Corp. with the 2nd and 4th Infantry Divisions. He was a fruit and vegetable grower until his retirement.

Robert is survived by his wife, Judith A. Hull; two daughters, Rebecca (Gordon) Ramlow, of Paw Paw, and Elizabeth Hull, of South Bend; two grandsons, Robert and David Marko; two great-granddaughters, Harper and Haven Marko; and a special niece, Jennifer (Mark) Bowhuis and their children Ashley and Bradley. He was preceded in death by his parents, William “Sam” and Helen Hull; and a brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Donna Hull.

A celebration of life service with Pastor David Schmidt will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, with visitation prior to the service from noon to 1 p.m., at Clark Chapel in Dowagiac. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Dowagiac. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at clarkch.com.