Girls on the Run Southwest Michigan to host virtual short film festival Aug. 19

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — LUNAFEST, the fundraising film festival dedicated to championing women filmmakers and bringing women together in their communities, will be hosted virtually by Girls on the Run Southwest Michigan at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19.

This film festival highlights women as leaders in society, illustrated through seven short films by women filmmakers. The films range from animation to fictional drama, and cover topics such as women’s health, body image, relationships, cultural diversity and breaking barriers.

While the event had originally been planned to be in-person, the staff and board of Girls on the Run Southwest Michigan is excited to be able to pivot to a virtual format, and to offer the event for free, officials said.

Registration is required, and more information is available at gotrswmi.org/lunafest. Films do contain mature subject matter, and viewing is recommended for adults (ages 14-17 with guardian discretion).

The event is free, and donations are welcome. All proceeds from LUNAFEST will benefit Girls on the Run Southwest Michigan and Chicken & Egg Pictures, a nonprofit organization that supports women nonfiction filmmakers whose artful and innovative storytelling catalyzes social change. Thus far, LUNAFEST, which is created and funded by LUNA, The Whole Nutrition Bar, has raised more than $5 million for nonprofit organizations across the US and Canada.

Information about the films can be found at lunafest.org/filmmakers, as well as Girls on the Run Southwest Michigan Facebook page.