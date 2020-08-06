expand
Monday Evening club adds plaque to celebratory marker

By Sarah Culton

EDWARDSBURG — Last year, Edwardsburg’s Monday Evening Club celebrated 125 years.

As part of the celebration, the group earlier this year moved a rock that was used to mark the Sauk Trail passing through Edwardsburg in 1826 to the outside of the Edwardsburg History Museum. Previously, it was located at the corner of US-12 and Section Street. The rock was originally placed in 1923. The process was completed by locals Jeff and Melissa Tolbert.

Most recently, the club purchased a plaque to be placed on the stone detailing its history. Eric Singly attached the plaque on Aug. 4. The equipment necessary to attach the plaque was loaned by Kevin Orth.

