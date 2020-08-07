Senior bios: Buchanan’s Annie Hansen

Annie Hansen is a senior on the Buchanan soccer team.

Activities: Horseback riding and new to soccer.

Hobbies: Horse shows. Crafts for the fair and walking my dog.

My favorite soccer memory: When we did runs, and we dropped the bottle and had to do an extra lap. When we finished, I went up to coach and dropped the bottle in front of him and said “go run a lap.”.

Awards/Accomplishments: Pushing myself out of my comfort zone and trying out for soccer.

Advice to underclassmen: Try out for sports that you assume you do not like or are not the best at. You will never know if you don’t try.

Future plans: Attend college for business, maybe play soccer or get a real estate sales license.

How have you been making the best of being quarantined?: By spending most of my time with my animals, with my family and doing crafts.