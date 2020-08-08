expand
August 8, 2020

Doris Smith, of Dowagiac

Published 7:45 am Saturday, August 8, 2020

Feb. 6, 1931 — July 28, 2020

Doris M. Smith, 89, of Dowagiac, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her home.

Doris was born on Feb. 6, 1931, in Dowagiac, to the late John H. and Gladys (Sindt) Riggs.

After graduating from Dowagiac Central High School, Doris married Richard N. Smith on Nov. 13, 1948. They raised their family at Twin Lakes and the family farm.

Doris loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was very proud of her beautiful garden, and when the fish were biting, you would often find her down at the farm pond.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; son, Randall L. Smith; sisters, Elaine (Ollie) Jojo, of Mishawaka; Joyce (Joseph) Winchester, of Sister Lakes; Muriel (Robert) Smith, of Bridgewater, Virginia; brothers, John Henry Riggs Jr., Maurice Riggs and Robert Riggs.

Doris is survived by her son, Richard (Terrilyn) Smith, of Dowagiac; daughter, Marjorie Smith, of Dowagiac; three grandchildren, Heather (Christopher) Cooper, of Plainwell; Brian Smith, of Portage; Matthew Smith, of Dowagiac; four great-grandchildren, Elise and Tess Cooper, of Plainwell; Piper and Angelus Smith, of Sturgis; sisters-in-law, Marlene (Robert) Riggs, of Marcellus; Patty (Ollie) Shaer, of Dowagiac; Cathy (Roger) Williamson, of Conway, Arkansas; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, at Allen Cemetery in Dowagiac

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

