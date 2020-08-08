Edward Weaver

March 12, 1927 – July 16, 2020

Ed passed from this life on July 16, 2020. He was 93 years old, born in Niles, to John and Luella Weaver. He grew up in Dowagiac, where he met the love of his life, Gladys Amundson.

He raised his family in San Jose, California. After retirement at the age of 51 years old, he retired and built their dream house in El Dorado, California. Ed received

numerous awards for his photography, Newspaper Printer and President of the Printers Union Local Chapter for Chicago Tribune/Palo Alto Times.

Ed loved to spend time with family and friends. His love of guns, camping, traveling and always with a camera. His favorite place was sitting on his deck at their mountain home watching and listening to animals and nature.

Life phrases to his family:

Always continue learning, no one can take your education away.

Honesty, integrity, work ethics “always give your best to everything you do.”

Always be there for your family and friends.

You can be anything you want to be, there is no limitation.

People in hell want ice water.

While you’re up get me a beer!

Ed is survived by his loving wife of 75 years, Gladys; devoted daughters, Irene Harris (Rockland), Jeannie Weaver and Judy Schneider (Pleasanton); six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ed Weaver; and grandson, John Weaver.

We will miss you dad! Our guardian angel to the end!

A celebration of life will be at a later date.