Forrest W. Ferguson, of Cassopolis

July 8, 1931 — Aug. 2, 2020

Forrest W. Ferguson, 89, of Cassopolis passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the Cass County Medical Facility.

He was born to the late Roy and Mina (Rafferty) Ferguson in Berrien Springs, on July 8, 1931.

After graduating, he wed Dorothy Jenks at a ceremony in Sault Ste. Marie on July 19, 1952.

Upon graduating, Forrest pursued careers that always challenged his mind. He worked as an electrician, as a heating and cooling technician and he and his wife, Dorothy, became avid HAM radio operators even lending their services to SKYWARN to help keep residents informed about severe weather. Forrest was a long-time member of the Buchanan Seventh Day Adventist Church and was baptized on June 16, 1945. He and Dorothy were instrumental in building the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Buchanan, where they attended for years.

Forrest was preceded in passing by his parents; wife; and his granddaughter, Rachel Ferguson.

He is survived by his son, Leslie (Cindy) Ferguson, of Cassopolis, and his siblings, Lloyd Ferguson, of Conroe, Texas, and Dorothy Show, of Berrien Springs.

In keeping with Forrest’s wishes, cremation has taken place, and due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a service for Forrest has not been scheduled yet.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation have been asked to consider Your Story Hour, 464 West Ferry Street, Berrien Springs, MI 49103.

