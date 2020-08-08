expand
Ad Spot

August 8, 2020

Forrest W. Ferguson, of Cassopolis

By Submitted

Published 7:49 am Saturday, August 8, 2020

July 8, 1931 — Aug. 2, 2020

Forrest W. Ferguson, 89, of Cassopolis passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the Cass County Medical Facility.

He was born to the late Roy and Mina (Rafferty) Ferguson in Berrien Springs, on July 8, 1931. 

After graduating, he wed Dorothy Jenks at a ceremony in Sault Ste. Marie on July 19, 1952.

Upon graduating, Forrest pursued careers that always challenged his mind. He worked as an electrician, as a heating and cooling technician and he and his wife, Dorothy, became avid HAM radio operators even lending their services to SKYWARN to help keep residents informed about severe weather. Forrest was a long-time member of the Buchanan Seventh Day Adventist Church and was baptized on June 16, 1945. He and Dorothy were instrumental in building the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Buchanan, where they attended for years.

Forrest was preceded in passing by his parents; wife; and his granddaughter, Rachel Ferguson.

He is survived by his son, Leslie (Cindy) Ferguson, of Cassopolis, and his siblings, Lloyd Ferguson, of Conroe, Texas, and Dorothy Show, of Berrien Springs.

In keeping with Forrest’s wishes, cremation has taken place, and due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a service for Forrest has not been scheduled yet.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation have been asked to consider Your Story Hour, 464 West Ferry Street, Berrien Springs, MI 49103.

Condolences, photos, and wishes can be left for Forrest’s family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles

Berrien County

Emergency order presents challenges to growers, organizations

Buchanan

Buchanan Community Schools hosts virtual town hall with parents

Cassopolis

On the Mantle opens in downtown Cassopolis selling handmade skincare

Cass County

Dowagiac man sentenced to jail following drug overdose, probation violation

Cass County

MEC annexes back into the village limits

Buchanan

Buchanan selects new city manager

Dowagiac

New Dowagiac pastor aims to ‘recapture the heartbeat’ of the Bible

Edwardsburg

Monday Evening club adds plaque to celebratory marker

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg residents open Mosquito Joe franchise

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union Schools Board of Education votes to start year with distance learning

Education

Niles superintendent hosts outdoor, active meeting to discuss back to school concerns

Berrien County

Vikings assemble backpacks for students

Dowagiac

Dowagiac resident named 2021 Cass County Miss Agriculture USA Queen

Berrien County

Girls on the Run Southwest Michigan to host virtual short film festival Aug. 19

News

Niles nonprofit works to keep evictions out of courts

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office launches internal investigation into video incident

News

Whitmer signs executive directive recognizing, addressing racism as a public health crisis

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer approves $28 million in outdoor recreation development and acquisition grants

Berrien County

Arrest, use of force streamed on Facebook Live involved Berrien County deputy

Business

Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce unveils upcoming Same Day Rewards Program

Dowagiac

Renovation work begins on Dowagiac’s China Garden

Berrien County

Berrien, Cass County unofficial election results

Berrien County

Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with pickup truck

Berrien County

Berrien County services work to connect homeless to housing