Aug. 9, 1935 — Aug. 2, 2020

Joyce Marlene Stombaugh died peacefully in Buchanan on Aug. 2, 2020, one week short of her 85th birthday. She was born in Buchanan, on Aug. 9, 1935, to Walter A. Reese and Alvena Geminder Reese.

Joyce graduated Buchanan High School, in 1953, and attended the South Bend College of Commerce. She married Jerry Lauver, a 1954 Buchanan High School graduate, on Feb. 24, 1962, in Bertrand. When her father passed, in 1973, she and Jerry moved to the family farm in Buchanan. Jerry passed in 1978.

Joyce married John Stombaugh in Syracuse, Indiana, on April 26, 1980. They traveled each winter to Florida and had many friends in the Lake Alfred area.

Joyce began her professional career working for Bendix and took great pleasure from her employment as office manager for attorney Bernard S. Schrager from 1957 to 1 962.

Subsequently she was the office manager for her husband Jerry, who was a Justice of the Peace; she also worked as a bookkeeper, completed tax returns for many in the Buchanan area, and served as a notary public.

Joyce was involved in many community and church activities. She never missed a parade or a church luncheon. She enjoyed traveling, including to Africa, China, Hawaii and visiting family members throughout the country. Most of all, she enjoyed being in nature and the out-of-doors — hiking, fishing, boating, swimming, gardening or riding one of her two horses. Her nieces and nephews remember many good times with her: playing cards with Joyce and Jerry, swimming at Clear Lake and picnicking and dune-climbing on Tower Hill at Lake Michigan. Joyce loved being with family. She loved her dogs and cats through the years.

Joyce was the last of her generation and was preceded in death by her parents; Jerry Lauver; brother, Walter H. Reese; sisters, Minnibelle Pethick and Marie Shuford; and nephew, Walter Lee Shuford.

Joyce is survived by John Stombaugh, as well as seven nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

The family’s profound thanks go to the wonderful management and staff at Buchanan Meadows who provided a level of care and concern for Joyce over the last 20 months that went beyond all expectations. Joyce was loved. The family is also sincerely grateful for the expertise and care provided by Caring Circle Hospice.

Graveside committal will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 13, 2020, at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Buchanan. Those who feel comfortable are invited to attend. Masks and physical distancing will be encouraged. Most of her family live in other parts of the country, so will be unable to attend due to COVID-19. They are thankful she has many friends in the community to share committing her body to the ground. Pastor Edward Slate of Faith United Methodist Church will officiate.

Condolences may be sent to the family at hovenfunerals.com.