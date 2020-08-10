One injured in Pokagon Township motorcycle crash

POKAGON TOWNSHIP — A Niles man sustained minor injuries in a motorcycle crash Sunday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reported that on 6:09 p.m. Sunday, his office was called to investigate a personal injury crash near Indian Lake Road and Smith Lake Street in Pokagon Township.

Investigation shows that Michal Runnels, 67 of Niles, was traveling northbound on Indian lake Road.

Runnels explained that a deer had ran out in front of him and caused him to lose control of his motorcycle. Runnels and the motorcycle came to a stop off the roadway when a passerby assisted with getting the motorcycle off of Runnels. Runnels was transported to Lakeland Niles Hospital for minor injuries that had occurred as a result of the crash.

Helmet and protective gear were worn by Runnels preventing more injuries.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor, according to deputies.

Assisting in this crash was Pokagon Tribal Police, Indian Lake Fire Department, and Pride Care EMS.