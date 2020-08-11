expand
Ad Spot

August 13, 2020

Berrien County Youth Fair to host third Fair Food Drive Thru

By Submitted

Published 9:08 am Tuesday, August 11, 2020

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Though the Berrien County Youth Fair was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its organizers have found other ways to provide entertainment for the community while fundraising. Later this month, organizers will be bringing back one of its most successful fundraisers for the third time this summer.

The third Fair Food Drive Thru event will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30.

The event is cash only, and all attendees must stay in their vehicles while on the grounds. All cars must exit the grounds after ordering and receiving food.  Food may not be consumed on the grounds, and no walk-up orders are allowed. No pets are allowed on the ground, and smoking is prohibited on the grounds.  Patrons must enter Gate 3 at 4261 E. Shawnee Road, Berrien Springs.

Food vendors at this event will include:

  • The Pretzel Wagon
  • Wither’s Elephant Ears
  • Colglazier’s Steak Tips
  • Barbie’s Cookies
  • Old World Taffy & Kettle Corn
  • Fiske French Fries and Lemonade
  • Snowba Bubble Tea
  • Richie’s Place to Eat
  • Two Buccaneers
  • Hot Wisconsin Cheese
  • Friends for Berrien Springs – Korn Dog Booth

“The Berrien County Youth Fair would like to thank all the visitors that have supported the first two ‘Fair Food Drive Thru’ events,” said marketing coordinator Jill Hein. “Those events have given regular BCYF food vendors a chance for some summer income with most of their summer events being canceled.”

The events have also provided an income stream for the BCYF, Hein said.  With more than 90 percent of the scheduled events canceled, including the postponement of the 75th anniversary of the Berrien County Youth Fair, all of the BCYF’s income from the drive thru events will be used to cover fixed costs, such as utilities, maintenance and essential staff, and to keep the BCYF association going to be able to support the youth of Berrien County in 2021.

 

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign begins Friday

Buchanan

Boy Scouts continue service, merits despite COVID-19 challenges

Cass County

Cass County Fair 2020 dairy feeder steer results

Cass County

Cass County Fair 4-H 2020 rabbit show results

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band announces COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Program

Buchanan

Special board meeting addressed questions about special education, tweaks in plan for Buchanan Community Schools

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission considers retail marijuana tax

Cass County

Absentee ballots key to strong voter turnout for Cass County primary election

News

Community Development Block Grant, DART upgrades, proposed well protections discussed

Dowagiac

Dowagiac filmmaker looking for investors for latest project

Brandywine Education

Brandywine school board accepts back to school plan

Cass County

Cass County Fair Show and Go gives youth time to shine

News

Niles City Council approves social district 7-1

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council plans for Redevelopment Ready Communities certification

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Elks donate to Cass County Council on Aging

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair to host third Fair Food Drive Thru

Cass County

Elkhart man saved from burning car in Mason Township

Berrien County

Update: Arrest made in wrong-way crash in Niles Township

News

Multiple area residents sentenced in Berrien County Court Monday

Berrien County

Hazardous weather outlook includes damaging winds for Berrien, Cass counties

News

Indiana-Michigan River Valley Trail receives funding toward next stop

Cass County

Dowagiac woman injured in motorcycle vs. truck accident

Cass County

One injured in Pokagon Township motorcycle crash

Cass County

Union woman injured in single vehicle crash