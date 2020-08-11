Berrien County Youth Fair to host third Fair Food Drive Thru

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Though the Berrien County Youth Fair was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its organizers have found other ways to provide entertainment for the community while fundraising. Later this month, organizers will be bringing back one of its most successful fundraisers for the third time this summer.

The third Fair Food Drive Thru event will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30.

The event is cash only, and all attendees must stay in their vehicles while on the grounds. All cars must exit the grounds after ordering and receiving food. Food may not be consumed on the grounds, and no walk-up orders are allowed. No pets are allowed on the ground, and smoking is prohibited on the grounds. Patrons must enter Gate 3 at 4261 E. Shawnee Road, Berrien Springs.

Food vendors at this event will include:

The Pretzel Wagon

Wither’s Elephant Ears

Colglazier’s Steak Tips

Barbie’s Cookies

Old World Taffy & Kettle Corn

Fiske French Fries and Lemonade

Snowba Bubble Tea

Richie’s Place to Eat

Two Buccaneers

Hot Wisconsin Cheese

Friends for Berrien Springs – Korn Dog Booth

“The Berrien County Youth Fair would like to thank all the visitors that have supported the first two ‘Fair Food Drive Thru’ events,” said marketing coordinator Jill Hein. “Those events have given regular BCYF food vendors a chance for some summer income with most of their summer events being canceled.”

The events have also provided an income stream for the BCYF, Hein said. With more than 90 percent of the scheduled events canceled, including the postponement of the 75th anniversary of the Berrien County Youth Fair, all of the BCYF’s income from the drive thru events will be used to cover fixed costs, such as utilities, maintenance and essential staff, and to keep the BCYF association going to be able to support the youth of Berrien County in 2021.