Dowagiac Elks donate to Cass County Council on Aging

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac Elks Lodge continues to give.

The lodge recently received a Gratitude Grant from the Elks National Foundation Community Investments Program and donated $2,000 to the Cass County Council on Aging.

Exalted Ruler David Scott presented the check to COA director of community development Kelli Casey during a special ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 4. The donation will be used to fund the COA’s Meals on Wheels program, which delivers nutritionally balanced cold and hot meals to homebound seniors throughout Cass County.

The Elks National Foundation awarded the Dowagiac lodge the grant due to its activity in the community and its donations to the Grand Lodge. The National Foundation encouraged lodges to focus on people and programs in need.

The Meals on Wheels program was one of the first programs to be established by the Cass County COA. Meals On Wheels is helpful for seniors who no longer drive, have a reduced appetite or find it hard to prepare a meal, officials said. In the last year, the COA has delivered more than 14,600 Meals on Wheels to Cass County seniors, with volunteer drivers having driven more 40,0000 miles to deliver those meals.

“We made this grant a top priority,” said Dowagiac Elks Inner Guard Susie Gendron. “Our seniors depend on these meals, especially our citizens who are homebound. The program is very near and dear to us. We wanted to make sure that they have everything they need.”

The grant is the third awarded to the lodge this year, including a $2,500 grant that went to the Battle Creek VA Medical Center and a $2,500 grant to the Dowagiac-based St. Francis Outreach.

Gendron submitted the grant applications to the National Foundation and plans to submit more applications this year. Gendron added that the lodge is always looking for volunteers.

“Our ability to give back has been really remarkable this year,” Gendron said. “That is our whole mission. We concentrate on youth, adults with disabilities, veterans, and our seniors. We try to make a positive change in the community.”