expand
Ad Spot

August 13, 2020

Elliot J. Curtis, of Coldwater

By Submitted

Published 9:23 am Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Sept. 3, 1960 — July 8, 2020

Elliott James “E.C.” Curtis, 59, of Coldwater, died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

He was born Sept. 3, 1960, in Niles, the oldest of four children born to the union of Gary and Catherine Curtis Sr.

Elliott was a very loving, caring person, always asking about how family and friends were doing. His siblings remember him having an incredible long-term memory that he would use to reminisce (and often get them in trouble years after the fact). Elliott enjoyed work and doing crafts in his spare time.

Elliott will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by one son, Rondell Young, of Bolingbrook, Illinois; his mother, Catherine Curtis, of Cassopolis; one sister, Karen Curtis, of Niles; one brother, Gary (Cindy) Curtis Jr., of Blacklick, Ohio; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by father, Gary Curtis Sr.; and one sister, Sidonia Curtis.

Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis for a graveside service with full Military Honors.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign begins Friday

Buchanan

Boy Scouts continue service, merits despite COVID-19 challenges

Cass County

Cass County Fair 2020 dairy feeder steer results

Cass County

Cass County Fair 4-H 2020 rabbit show results

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band announces COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Program

Buchanan

Special board meeting addressed questions about special education, tweaks in plan for Buchanan Community Schools

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission considers retail marijuana tax

Cass County

Absentee ballots key to strong voter turnout for Cass County primary election

News

Community Development Block Grant, DART upgrades, proposed well protections discussed

Dowagiac

Dowagiac filmmaker looking for investors for latest project

Brandywine Education

Brandywine school board accepts back to school plan

Cass County

Cass County Fair Show and Go gives youth time to shine

News

Niles City Council approves social district 7-1

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council plans for Redevelopment Ready Communities certification

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Elks donate to Cass County Council on Aging

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair to host third Fair Food Drive Thru

Cass County

Elkhart man saved from burning car in Mason Township

Berrien County

Update: Arrest made in wrong-way crash in Niles Township

News

Multiple area residents sentenced in Berrien County Court Monday

Berrien County

Hazardous weather outlook includes damaging winds for Berrien, Cass counties

News

Indiana-Michigan River Valley Trail receives funding toward next stop

Cass County

Dowagiac woman injured in motorcycle vs. truck accident

Cass County

One injured in Pokagon Township motorcycle crash

Cass County

Union woman injured in single vehicle crash