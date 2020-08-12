GALLERY: Fall sports practice gets under way

NILES — High school football teams began practice on Monday, while the remaining fall sports teams started practice Wednesday morning throughout southwest Michigan.

Football, soccer and volleyball teams begin practice without knowing whether or not they will have a 2020 season. The Michigan High School Athletic Association is supposed to make a decision on their future by Aug. 20.

Golf, tennis and cross country all began practice Wednesday knowing that the MHSAA has said they can begin competition as scheduled on either Aug. 19 or Aug. 21 depending on the sport.

Pictures are football practices from Niles and Dowagiac Tuesday night, and from Dowagiac girls golf practices Wednesday morning at Indian Lake Hills Golf Course’s driving range.