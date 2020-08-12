Spurgeon Wiggins Jr., of Cassopolis

May 6, 1930 — Aug. 9, 2020

Spurgeon Wiggins Jr., 90, of Cassopolis, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side.

Spurgeon was born on May 6, 1930, in Indianola, Mississippi to the late Spurgeon and Fannie (Bradford) Wiggins Sr.

He worked most of his younger years as a share cropper in Missipppi. Soon after graduating from high school, he made his way to Chicago. At the age of 19, he enlisted into the U.S. Army, serving faithfully during the Korean Conflict. After returning home, he raised five children, while working as an engineer for the Chicago Board of Education.

In Chicago, on May 14, 1984, he married Deborah Tronnes. He remained a “model” husband for 36 years.

Spurgeon has been happily retired for 30 years. After retirement, he moved to Michigan. He has relished his time fishing for bass in the pond on his farm. Spurgeon has been a member of Penn Friends Community Church for 20 years. He has faithfully volunteered his time to community programs, and many different ministries.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Lucinda Wiggins, Ethel L. Epting, Julia Norwood and Joe Wiggins; along with a daughter, Elaine Wiggins.

Spurgeon is survived by his wife, Deborah Wiggins, of Cassopolis; children, Crystal (Jose) Reed-Parent, of Germany; Linda (Richard) Cooke, of Milan, Illinois; Spurgina (James) Reed, of Rock Island, Illinois; and Yermalay J. Wiggins, of Osceola, Indiana; three grandchildren, Janielle E. Wiggins, Brittany Baker and Tyler Baker; four great-grandchildren; three brothers; Percy (Evonne) Wiggins, William Wiggins, Isadore Wiggins; three sisters; Georgia Williams, Mary L. Scott and Florine Wiggins; along with a host of nieces and nephews; and a very close church family.

Funeral service will be at noon on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the Penn Friends Community Church, 19107 Quaker St., Cassopolis, Michigan. A time of visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A private burial will be on Monday at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

In keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines. The state of Michigan requires all in attendance to follow all guidelines including social distancing, mandatory mask and sanitizing. We appreciate your assistance helping us to keep everyone healthy in attendance.

Memorial contributions in his memory may be directed to Operation Christmas Child or to the Bonine House.

