Notre Dame hosts first practice

NOTRE DAME — The Fighting Irish football team hit the practice field for the first time this fall in preparation for its season opener Sept. 12 against Duke.

Notre Dame will play the 2020 season as a full member of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Fighting Irish gave up their independent schedule when several teams and conferences decided to cancel the season.

The ACC is slated to host a conference meeting Thursday afternoon, which it is believed will be used to make a final decision on whether or not to play its 2020 schedule or join the Big Ten Conference and the PAC-12 as Power 5 leagues that have canceled their fall sports seasons.