August 14, 2020

Cass County Fair Horse Show results

By Submitted

Published 9:08 am Friday, August 14, 2020

Halter mares, ages 8-19

  • First — Kaylee Groulx
  • Second — Alexis Johnson
  • Third — Peyton Bell
  • Fourth — Madison Hershberger
  • Fifth — Blake Majewski
  • Sixth — Madelyn Glass

 

Halter geldings, ages 8-19

  • First — Brody Lace
  • Second — Sarah Stovern
  • Third — Camryn Tryrakowski
  • Fourth — Allyson Wright

 

Halter ponies, ages 8-19

  • First — Kate Mih
  • Second — Isaac Walker
  • Third — Lily Russel
  • Fourth — Azariah Brenneman
  • Fifth — Paige Lilley
  • Sixth — Kalayah Armstrong

 

  • Champion Halter — Brody Lace
  • Reserve Champion Halter — Kaylee Groulx

 

English showmanship horse, ages 14-19

  • First — Zoe Pegura
  • Second — Kaylee Groulx
  • Third — Sarah Stovern
  • Fourth — Amy Wyse
  • Fifth — Julia Sheets
  • Sixth — Madison Weedon

 

English showmanship horse, ages 9-13

  • First — Brody Lace
  • Second — Madelyn Glass
  • Third — Allyson Wright

 

English showmanship ponies, ages 8-19

  • First — Kate Mih
  • Second — Lillian O’Connor

 

Champion English Showmanship — Zoe Pegura

Reserve Champion English Showmanship — Kate Mih

 

English equitation horse, ages 14 – 19

  • First — Sarah Stovern
  • Second — Madison Weedon
  • Third — Zoe Pegura
  • Fourth — Kaylee Groulx
  • Fifth — Amy Wyse
  • Sixth — Julia Sheets

 

English equitation horse, ages 9-13

  • First — Brody Lace
  • Second — Madelyn Glass
  • Third — Allyson Wright

 

English equitation pony, ages 8-19

  • First — Kate Mih
  • Second — Lillian O’Connor

 

Champion English Equitation —Brody Lace

Reserve Champion English Equitatiton — Kate Mih

 

English lepasure horse, ages 14-19

  • First — Sarah Stovern
  • Second — Madison Weedon
  • Third — Kaylee Groulx
  • Fourth — Zoe Pegura
  • Fifth — Amy Wyse
  • Sixth — Julia Sheets

 

English pleasure horse, ages 9 -13

  • First — Brody Lace
  • Second — Madelyn Glass
  • Third — Allyson Wright

 

English pleasure ponies, ages 9-19

  • First — Kate Mih
  • Second — Lillian O’Connor

 

 

English Pleasure — Sarah Stovern

Reserve Champion English Pleasure — Brody Lace

 

Western showmanship horse, ages 14-19

  • First — Sarah Stovern
  • Second — Zoe Pegura
  • Third — Grace VanOverberghe
  • Fourth — Julia Sheets
  • Fifth — Kaylee Groulx

 

Western showmanship horse, ages 9-13

  • First — Brody Wyse
  • Second — Brandon VanOverberghe
  • Third — Baylee Davis
  • Fourth — Peyton Bell

 

Western showmanship pony, ages 8-19

  • First — Lillian O’Connor
  • Second — Paige Lilley

 

Champion Western Showmanship — Zoe Pegura

Reserve Champion Western Showmanship — Sarah Stovern

 

Ranch showmanship horse, ages 14-19

  • First — Erin Quigg
  • Second — Amy Wyse
  • Third — Lauren Quigg
  • Fourth — Ashley Ray
  • Fifth — Blake Majewski
  • Sixth — Caitlyn Cass

 

Ranch showmanship horse, ages 8-13

  • First — Alexus Johnson
  • Second — Madelyn Glass
  • Third — Isaiah Walker
  • Fourth — Amanda Lilley
  • Fifth — Allyson Wright
  • Sixth — Madison Hershberger

 

Ranch showmanship pony, ages 8-19

  • First — Kate Mih
  • Second — Isaac Walker
  • Third — Lily Russell

 

Champion Ranch Showmanship — Amy Wyse

Reserve Champion Ranch Showmanship — Kate Mih

 

Grand Champion Showmanship — Sarah Stovern

Reserve Grand Champion Showmanship — Kate Mih

 

Western horsemanship horse, ages 14-19

  • First — Zoe Pegura
  • Second — Madison Weedon
  • Third — Grace VanOverberghe
  • Four — Sarah Stovern
  • Fifth — Kaylee Groulx
  • Sixth — Julia Sheets

 

Western horsemanship horse, ages 9-13

  • First — Brody Lace
  • Second — Brandon VanOverberghe
  • Third — Peyton Hall

 

Western horsemanship pony, ages 9-19

  • First — Lillian O’Connor
  • Second — Paige Lilley
  • Third — Azariah Brenneman

 

Champion Western Horsemanship — Madison Weedon

Reserve Champion Western Horsemanship — Zoe Pegura

 

Ranch horsemanship horse, ages 14-19

  • First — Ashley Ray
  • Second — Erin Quigg
  • Third — Lauren Quigg
  • Fourth — Caitlyn Cass
  • Fifth — Amy Wyse
  • Sixth — Daniel Doyle

 

Ranch horsemanship horse, ages 9-13

  • First — Madelyn Glass
  • Second — Alexus Johnson
  • Third — Amanda Lilley
  • Fourth — Allyson Wright

 

Ranch horsemanship pony, ages 9-19

  • First — Kate Mih
  • Second — Isaac Walker
  • Third — Lily Russell

 

Champion Ranch — Ashley Ray

Reserve Champion Ranch — Erin Quigg

 

Grand Champion Horsemanship — Zoe Pegura

Reserve Grand Champion Horsemanship — Madison Weedon

 

Walk trot horsemanship horse or pony: English, western or ranch, ages 8-19

  • First — Baylee Davis
  • Second — Isaiah Walker
  • Third — Elise Karaman
  • Fourth — Kamylah Rayo
  • Fifth — Kalayah Armstrong

 

Western pleasure horse, ages 14-19

  • First — Sarah Stovern
  • Second — Grace VanOverberghe
  • Third — Kaylee Groulx
  • Fourth — Zoe Pegura
  • Fifth — Julia Sheets
  • Sixth — Alexis Paananan

 

Western pleasure horse, ages 9-13

  • First — Brody Lace
  • Second — Brandon VanOverberghe
  • Third — Baylee Davis
  • Fourth — Peyton Bell

 

Western pleasure pony, ages 9-19

  • First — Lillian O’Connor
  • Second — Azariah Brenneman
  • Third — Paige Lilley

 

Champion Western Pleasure — Brody Lace

Reserve Champion Western Pleasure — Sarah Stovern

 

Ranch pleasure horse, ages 14-19

  • First — Ashley Ray
  • Second — Lauren Quigg
  • Third — Caitlyn Cass
  • Fourth — Amy Wyse
  • Fifth — Erin Quigg
  • Sixth — Blake Majewski

 

Ranch pleasure horse, ages 9 -13

  • First — Madelyn Glass
  • Second — Alexis Johnson
  • Third — Allyson Wright
  • Fifth — Amanda Lilley

 

Ranch pleasure pony ages, 9-19

  • First — Kate Mih
  • Second — Isaac Walker
  • Third — Lily Russel

 

Champion Ranch Pleasure — Ashley Ray

Reserve Champion Ranch Pleasure — Lauren Quigg

 

Walk trot pleasure horse or pony, ages 8-19

  • First — Isaiah Walker
  • Second — Elise Karaman
  • Third — Baylee Davis
  • Fourth — Kamylah Rayo
  • Fifth — Kalayah Armstrong

