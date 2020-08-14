Cass County Fair Sheep Show results
Senior
- Sixth Place — AJ Harris
- Seventh Place — Fisher Mosher
- Eighth Place — Paige Swearinger
Junior
- First Place — Jackson Whitmer
- Second Place — Azariah Brennaman
- Third Place — Faith Tharp
- Fourth Place — Kaden Sparks
- Fifth Place — Isaac Walker
- Sixth Place — Louisa Peterson
Beginning
- First Place — Chase Johnson
- Second Place — Colt Whitmer
- Third Place — Masan Pike
- Fourth Place — Isaiah Walker
- Fifth Place — Olivia Hayden
- Sixth Place — Parker Wiggins
- Seventh Place — Isabelle Sullivan
- GRAND CHAMPION SHEEP SHOWMAN
- Grand Champion Showman — Emily Luthringer
- Reserve Grand Champion Showman — Jena Bradley
Market Classes
Market Wether Show
Class 1
- First Place — Emily Luthringer
- Second Place — Jena Bradley
- Third Place — Emma Rauch
- Fourth Place — Mallory Dohm
- Fifth Place — Brianna Stockwell
- Sixth Place — Lexus Watsun
- Seventh — Julia Sheets
- Eighth — Christopher Moser
- Ninth — Elizabeth Tharp
Intermediate
- First Place — Katherine Gregory
- Second Place — Kyla Sparks
- Third Place — Layla True
- Fourth Place — Ella Boulanger
- Fifth Place — Riley H
AOB
First Place — Chase Johnson
Second Place — Riley Harris
Third Place — Jackson Whitmer
Class 2, White Face Cross
First Place — Emma Rauch
Second Place — Isaiah Walker
Third Place — Isaac Walker
Fourth Place — Faith Tharp
Fifth Place — Elizabeth Tharp
Class 3
Crossbred
First Place — Jena Bradley
Second Place — Mallory Dohm
Third Place — Mallory Dohm
Fourth Place — Ella Boulanger
Fifth Place — Brianna Stockwell
Sixth Place — Azariah Brenneman
Seventh Place — AJ Harris
Eighth Place — Christopher Mosher
Class 4
Hampshire
First Place — Emily Luthringer
Second Place — Lexus Watson
Third Place — Layla True
Fourth Place — Olivia Hayden
Fifth Place — Azariah Brenneman
Class 5
Natural
First Place — Katherine Gregory
Second Place — Louisa Peterson
Third Place — AJ Harris
Fourth Place — Paige Swearinger
Fifth Place — Colt Whitmer
Champion Wether — Katherine Gregory
Reserve Champion Wether — Jena Bradley
Market Ewe Show
Class 6
Crossbred
First Place — Kaden Sparks
Second Place — Kyla Sparks
Third Place — Ella Boulanger
Fourth Place — Julia Sheets
Fifth Place — Parker Wiggins
Sixth Place — Fisher Mosher
Class 7
Hampshire
First Place — Jena Bradley
Second Place — Emily Luthringer
Third Place — Brianna Stockwell
Fourth Place — Mason Pike
Fifth Place — Isaac Walker
Sixth Place — Paige Swearinger
Class 8
Suffolk
First Place — Isaiah Walker
Second Place — Riley Harris
Third Place — Isabelle Sullivan
Fourth Place — Jackson Whitmer
Champion Ewe — Jena Bradley
Reserve Champion Ewe — Kaden Sparks
Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Lambs
Grand Champion Overall Lamb — Jena Bradley
Reserve Grand Champion Overall Lamb — Katherine Gregory