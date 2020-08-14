Cass County Fair Swine Show results
2020 Swine Show Results
Market
Class 1 Lightweight Barrows
- First place — Ella Boulanger
- Second place — Zoe Pegura
- Third place — Kavin Sparks
- Fourth place — Shaelyn Bundy
- Fifth place — Olivia Stockwell
- Sixth place — Katelyn Waldschmidt
Class 2 Light Mediumweight Barrows
- First place — Kole Sparks
- Second place — Colt Whitmyer
- Third place — Alainna Preston
- Fourth place — Landon Leach
- Fifth place — Ava Cultice
- Sixth place — Adam Starr
- Seventh place — Isaac Walker
- Eighth place — Nicholas Green
- Ninth place — Anna Preston
- Tenth place — Mary Luchowski
Class 3 Heavy Mediumweight Barrows
- First place — Jackson Whitmyer
- Second place — Kyla Sparks
- Third place — Kaden Sparks
- Fourth place — Jenna Bradley
- Fifth place — Blake Hartsell
- Sixth place — Layla True
- Seventh place — Stephen Linton
- Eighth place — Lane Leach
- Ninth place — Phillip Peterson
Class 4 Heavyweight Barrows
- First place — Katherine Gregory
- Second place — Brianna Stockwell
- Third place — Blake Hartsell
- Fourth place — Miriam Peterson
- Fifth place — Jaren Walschmidt
- Sixth place — Elizabeth Green
- Seventh place — Elizabeth Green
Champion Barrow — Jackson Whitmyer
Reserve Champion Barrow — Katherine Gregory
Class 5 Lightweight Gilts
- First place — Kaden Sparks
- Second place — Kyla Sparks
- Third place — Colt Whitmyer
- Fourth place — Kole Sparks
- Fifth place — Shaelyn Bundy
- Sixth place — Olivia Stockwell
Class 6 Light Mediumweight Gilts
- First place — Brianna Stockwell
- Second place — Paige Swearinger
- Third place — Mayson Preston
- Fourth place — Jackson Whitmyer
- Fifth place — Arbella Biek
- Sixth place — Olivia Hayden
- Seventh place — Charlotte Cultice
Class 7 Heavy Mediumweight Gilts
- First place — Katherine Gregory
- Second place — Olivia Hayden
- Third place — Jenna Bradley
- Fourth place — Isaiah Walker
- Fifth place — Kavin Sparks
- Sixth place — Jaren Walschmidt
Class 8 Heavyweight Gilts
- First place — Ella Boulanger
- Second place — Austin Gregory
- Third place — Isabella Peterson
- Fourth place — Adam Starr
- Fifth place — Layla True
- Sixth place — Alainna Preston
- Seventh place — Katelyn Walschmidt
Champion Gilt — Ella Boulanger
Reserve Champion Gilt — Austin Gregory
Grand Champion Market Hog — Ella Boulanger
Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog — Jackson Whitmyer
Showmanship
Senior
- First place — Brianna Stockwell
- Second place — Zoe Pegura
- Third place — Jenna Bradley
- Fourth place — Shaelyn Bundy
- Fifth place — Katelyn Waldschmidt
- Sixth place — Mary Luchowski
Intermediate
- First place — Kyla Sparks
- Second place — Katherine Gregory
- Third place — Ella Boulanger
- Fourth place — Blake Hartsell
- Fifth place — Adam Starr
- Sixth place — Elizabeth Green
Junior
- First place — Kaden Sparks
- Second place — Jackson Whitmyer
- Third place — Ezekial Pegura
- Fourth place — Issac Walker
- Fifth place — Stephen Linton
- Sixth place — Olivia Stockwell
Beginning
- First place — Kole Sparks
- Second place — Kavin Sparks
- Third place — Colt Whitmyer
- Fourth place — Mayson Preston
- Fifth place — Olivia Hayden
- Sixth place — Anna Peterson
Grand Champion Swine Showman — Kyla Sparks
Reserve Grand Champion Showman — Brianna Stockwell