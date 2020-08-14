expand
August 14, 2020

GALLERY: Fall sports practice continues

By Scott Novak

Published 3:00 pm Friday, August 14, 2020

DOWAGIAC — On Wednesday and Thursday, the remaining sports teams — girls golf, cross country, volleyball, boys tennis and soccer — were allowed to begin preseason drills.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association has approved the start of competition for golf, cross country and tennis, while football, soccer and volleyball may practice, but no date has been set for the start of competition.

High school football teams will be able to put on pads and begin contact drills next week.

