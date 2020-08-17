expand
August 18, 2020

Jefferson Township search leads to arrest

By Submitted

Published 3:39 pm Monday, August 17, 2020

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A search of a Jefferson Township residence has led to the arrest of a man in his 60s, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that the Cass County Drug Enforcement Team served a search warrant on Friday in the 20000 block of M-60 in Jefferson Township.

Upon further investigation, detectives located three individuals inside of the residence. The subjects were detained and questioned. Detectives located methamphetamine, heroin and methamphetamine paraphernalia along with several items of stolen property.

A 61-year-old male, who was at the residence, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, maintain a drug house and possession of stolen property. The suspect’s name is being withheld pending arraignment on the charges in the fourth district court.

The investigation is still on going at this time.

Assisting with the search warrant were The Cass County Warrant Service Team, Cass County Felony Detectives and K9 Tole.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked by detectives to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1(800) 462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at ccso.info.

