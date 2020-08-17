expand
August 18, 2020

Registration now open for Lory’s Place run, walk, ride

By Submitted

Published 12:27 pm Monday, August 17, 2020

ST. JOSEPH – Community members are invited to register for the 16th annual Run, Walk and Ride for Lory’s Place, the grief healing and education center of Caring Circle.

Due to COVID-19, and to ensure health and safety of our community, this year’s event will be held virtually. Participants will have the option to follow the 5K route available online, choose a route of their own or run/walk indoors on a treadmill.

The event will begin on Saturday, Sept. 26 and remain open for two weeks to allow participants to complete the 3.12 miles in their own time. Since the option to rock along the finish line is not available this year, participants who prefer not to walk or run are able to ride in their car or on anything with wheels such as a bike or skateboard.

Since the opening of Lory’s Place bereavement programs in 2004, the organization has supported over 37,000 children and adults after the death of a significant person and offered 65 peer support groups in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties. Donations and participation in the event make it possible for Lory’s Place to continue offering programs and services to all who are grieving, regardless of their financial circumstances.

“Every year, Lory’s Place is honored and grateful for the community’s support of Run, Walk, Rock, and we sincerely hope that people embrace our new format this year,” said Stephanie Kohler, director of Lory’s Place. “All of the programs and services at Lory’s Place are available at no charge. This means that no child or adult is ever turned away because of an inability to pay. Community donations and participation in this event help make this possible.”

Registration for Run, Walk, and Ride is now open for $25 through Tuesday, Sept. 1 and $30 after Sept. 1. Riders can register for $15 per person. All participants will receive a t-shirt. For more information, and to register, visit lorysplace.org/rwr or call (269) 983-2707.

