August 18, 2020

Sandhill Crane All Trail races will be live

By Staff Report

Published 8:00 pm Monday, August 17, 2020

VANDALIA — The annual Sand Hill Crain All Trail Half Marathon, 10K and 5K runs will be hosted live at T.K. Lawless Park on Oct. 18.

The races will feature staggered starts in order to maintain proper social distancing. Check-in begins at 8:15 a.m. with the half marathon scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. The 10K run and walk will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the 5K run and walk at 9:45 a.m.

A 1K kids fun run will begin at 11 a.m.

Runners can register at a reduced cost of $19 per person and includes a custom designed long-sleeve tech shirt. Those who have already registered will receive a $6 refund. Running may register online at RunSignUp.com by Oct. 16. Registration forms may also be mailed, but most be received no later than Oct. 12.

The will be no race-day registration. Those who register by Oct. 12 are guaranteed to receive their T-shirt on race day.

Participants must wear masks when checking in and after they finish the race. Aid stations will offer seven-ounce bottled water and a package of potato chips. Bill Craft will be providing music.

The race benefits Cass County Parks and the Dowagiac Rotary Club.

