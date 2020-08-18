expand
Ad Spot

August 20, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The decision of the MHSAA for 2020

By Submitted

Published 5:12 pm Tuesday, August 18, 2020

It’s unfortunate that the Michigan High School Athletic Association has become the lightning rod for anger following its announcement that it will move the 2020 fall football season to spring 2021.

Since last week’s decision I have made the following observations:

1. The MHSAA is receiving undue criticism when the real culprit has been America’s failure to contain the coronavirus; 2. Critics seem to gloss over the fact that the word “delay” does not mean “cancel”; 3. Anger directed at the MHSAA is strongly correlated with how one voted in the 2016 presidential election; 4. Critics  have focused on low COVID-19 fatality rates and have shown zero interest on the percentage of those who may never entirely recover from the virus.

Bottom line: America should have suffocated the virus months ago. Why is the pandemic getting worse instead? Who is responsible?

Accepting delayed gratification is an adult response.

Let’s be honest. Those who voted for the incompetent charlatan four years ago are immediately drawn to protecting themselves, not the kids.

Wayne Falda

Edwardsburg

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Niles volunteer works in city, county to feed those in need

Buchanan

Buchanan orchard owner looks forward to apple season

Breaking News

Niles woman killed in US-12 crash

Dowagiac

SMC adjusts academic calendar

Cass County

U.S. 12 closed due to car crash

Berrien County

Three Lake Michigan College students named 2020 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars

Cass County

Man arrested following Howard Township traffic stop

Buchanan

Buchanan Community Schools approves five-year strategic plan

Berrien County

60 grams of cocaine seized in Berrien County drug bust

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair hosts limited, closed showcases in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

News

New Niles township lieutenant police report at board of trustees meeting

News

UPDATE: No injuries reported in Monday evening fire

News

HDS Investments partner facing three felony charges

Dowagiac

DUS to hold public interviews for vacant board seat

Business

Underwood Shoes to close after 70 years in Dowagiac

Edwardsburg

Niles man sustains minor injuries in hit and run crash

Cass County

Cass, Van Buren counties aim to curb spread of COVID-19

News

Fire contained at Niles home

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced on robbery charges

Cass County

Jefferson Township search leads to arrest

Business

Wonderland Cinema owners hope to reopen soon

Berrien County

Registration now open for Lory’s Place run, walk, ride

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer announces MI Mask Aid

Berrien County

United Way invites southwest Michigan to take a 21-day equity challenge