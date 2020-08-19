Dale Wegner, of Dowagiac

Dale Ellsworth Wegner, born in Dowagiac on April 1, 1930, passed peacefully into glory on Aug. 16, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Air Force stationed in Roswell, New Mexico. He and his wife, Neta, enjoyed Dale’s Air Force friends around the country. A resident of Harrisonburg since the late 1950s, he was the owner of Dale Wegner Chevrolet, (now Joe Bowman Chevrolet). He loved the Harrisonburg community.

Dale was a member of the Spotswood Country club for more than 50 years and a member of the Bermuda Dunes Country Club in Palm Desert, California, where he enjoyed playing golf and the company of many friends. Dale was a lifetime member of the Dowagiac and Harrisonburg, Virginia Elks clubs. He was an avid supporter of James Madison University and University of Virginia athletics and enjoyed attending events and tournaments. Dale loved animals and was a supporter of the SPCA. He was a generous and caring person. Dale had a great sense of humor, enjoyed many travels and loved good music.

He was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Thelma Wegner, of Dowagiac; his sisters, Janice Wegner Huber, of Farmington Hills, of Michigan, and Lorene Wegner Barnett, of Palm Desert California; his brother, Terry Wegner, of Dowagiac; and his only son, Dale Ellsworth Wegner Jr., of Harrisonburg.

Dale is survived by his loving wife, Neta Wegner, the love of his life. They celebrated 71 years of marriage on July 10, 2020. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Matthew Knicley, Nicholas Wegner and Alexandra Wegner; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home chapel in Harrisonburg with Dale’s nephew, Rev. Dr. Randy Huber celebrating his life. The service will be made available on the Kyger Funeral Home web page.

In keeping with COVID-19 regulations, face coverings will be required and social distancing encouraged.

Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.