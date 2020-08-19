Edwardsburg tops host Niles in season opener

NILES — For the first time since early March, high school sports returned to Michigan Wednesday morning as visiting Edwardsburg defeated Niles 212-233 in girls golf at Orchard Hills Country Club.

Led by co-medalists Shelby Hardin and Autumn Sawyer, both of whom shot 51, the Eddies kicked off their second year of golf in style.

“I was happy with our first competitive match for our young team,” said Edwardsburg coach Stephen Wright. “Many of the girls have never played a varsity match before. I look forward to watching us grow throughout the season.”

Niles was led by Taylor Young, who shot 52. Maddie Lister, one of the Vikings’ most experienced golfers, finished with a 54.

Veteran Niles coach Dan Brawley knows his team will have to bring down the scores they shot to be competitive this year in the BCS Athletic Conference and in the state playoffs.

“We put up some big numbers today, but this was the first event of the season and many of our players do not have much competition experience,” he said. “Taylor Young played well today, and so did Maddie Lister and Maddy Brook. We are going to need to have a couple other players step up to compete in our 18-hole tournaments. We are going to need to continue to work on their short games and do a much better job with course management.”

GOLF

EDWARDSBURG 212, NILES 233

At Orchard Hills Country Club

Medalist

Shelby Hardin, Autumn Sawyer, Edwardsburg – 51

Edwardsburg 212

Hardin 51, Sawyer 51, Channing Green 53, Chelsea Ziesmer 57, Chloe Baker 58, Libby Hunsberger 64, Samantha Stewart 70, Macy Andress 76, Katie Welsch 79

NILES 233

Taylor Young 52, Maddie Lister 54, Maddy Brook 59, Eva VanDyke 68, Emily Hoover 70, Ashton Brook 73, Alexis Rauch 78, Savannah Marinelli 78