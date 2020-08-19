expand
August 20, 2020

GALLERY: High school sports opens fall season

By Scott Novak

Published 9:11 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020

NILES — The 2020 Michigan high school fall sports season got under way for Niles, Edwardsburg and Brandywine Wednesday.

Visiting Edwardsburg defeated Niles 213-233 in girls golf at Orchard Hills, while the Eddies also took first place in the Niles Quad with 32 points.

Berrien Springs was the runner-up with 22 points, while the host Vikings finished third with 14 points.

Across town, Brandywine played its first home tennis match in more than 30 years as it defeated BCS Athletic Conference newcomer South Haven 5-3 in boys tennis.

