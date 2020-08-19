Jean M. Logalbo, of Niles

Jean M. Logalbo, 93, of Niles, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at her home.

Jean was born on Oct. 12, 1926, in Des Moines, Iowa, to the late Larry and Rosemary (Harkins) Conroy.

Along with her former husband, she helped to open and establish Pete’s Patio restaurant in Niles. She retired from working at St. Mary’s Convent as a nurse’s aide.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Melvin “Mel” Conroy and Betty O’Toole.

Jean is survived by her children, Linda (Gary) Karnes, of Nevada; Shirley (Larry) Townsend, of Niles, Cynthia Logalbo, of Indiana, and Mary Jo (Sam) Udell, of Niles; grandchildren; Pete Karnes, Samara Knepp, Anthony (Ali) Udell, Dominic (Emma Currens) Udell; a niece; Kathy O’Toole; and special friend, Dick Cretol.

A private family gathering will be at Brown Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens in Niles.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to Oakcrest Adult Foster Care, in care of Jan Oles, 7839 Chapel Road Niles, MI 49120.

