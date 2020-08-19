expand
Ad Spot

August 20, 2020

Man arrested following Howard Township traffic stop

By Staff Report

Published 9:12 am Wednesday, August 19, 2020

HOWARD TOWNSHIP — A man has been arrested following a Howard Township traffic stop, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team announced that on Tuesday, detectives conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle due to one of the occupants fitting the description of a wanted subject.  The traffic stop was conducted on Prospect Point Drive near Huntly Road in Howard Township.

Through investigation, it was determined one of the occupants did have several warrants. Detectives also located methamphetamine, counterfeit money and methamphetamine paraphernalia.

A 34-year-old male was arrested on his warrants and for possession of methamphetamine.

The suspect’s name is being withheld pending arraignment on the charges in the fourth district court.

The investigation is still on going at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked by detectives to call the Cass County Drug Enforcement Team Tip Line at 1(800) 462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through Anonymous Web Tip Line at ccso.info.

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Niles volunteer works in city, county to feed those in need

Buchanan

Buchanan orchard owner looks forward to apple season

Breaking News

Niles woman killed in US-12 crash

Dowagiac

SMC adjusts academic calendar

Cass County

U.S. 12 closed due to car crash

Berrien County

Three Lake Michigan College students named 2020 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars

Cass County

Man arrested following Howard Township traffic stop

Buchanan

Buchanan Community Schools approves five-year strategic plan

Berrien County

60 grams of cocaine seized in Berrien County drug bust

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair hosts limited, closed showcases in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

News

New Niles township lieutenant police report at board of trustees meeting

News

UPDATE: No injuries reported in Monday evening fire

News

HDS Investments partner facing three felony charges

Dowagiac

DUS to hold public interviews for vacant board seat

Business

Underwood Shoes to close after 70 years in Dowagiac

Edwardsburg

Niles man sustains minor injuries in hit and run crash

Cass County

Cass, Van Buren counties aim to curb spread of COVID-19

News

Fire contained at Niles home

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced on robbery charges

Cass County

Jefferson Township search leads to arrest

Business

Wonderland Cinema owners hope to reopen soon

Berrien County

Registration now open for Lory’s Place run, walk, ride

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer announces MI Mask Aid

Berrien County

United Way invites southwest Michigan to take a 21-day equity challenge