U.S. 12 closed due to car crash

MILTON TOWNSHIP — Individuals were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car crash Wednesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 11 a.m., a car crash was reported on U.S. 12 in Milton Township, just south of Niles city limits.

A half-hour later, the U.S. 12 overpass intersecting M-60 was still closed to through traffic, after an accident involving two vehicles. Traffic was being redirected to M-60 as the entire road was blocked off for accident investigation.

Cass County Undersheriff Clint Roach confirmed at the scene there were two vehicles involved.

The individuals involved were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of 11:30 a.m., police could not confirm if the accident resulted in any fatalities.

This is a developing situation. Leaderpub.com will publish details as they become available.