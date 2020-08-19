expand
Ad Spot

August 20, 2020

U.S. 12 was closed Wednesday morning following a car crash involving two vehicles. The individuals involved were reportedly transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. (Leader photo/EMILY SOBECKI)

U.S. 12 closed due to car crash

By Christina Clark

Published 11:59 am Wednesday, August 19, 2020

MILTON TOWNSHIP — Individuals were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car crash Wednesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 11 a.m., a car crash was reported on U.S. 12 in Milton Township, just south of Niles city limits.

A half-hour later, the U.S. 12 overpass intersecting M-60 was still closed to through traffic, after an accident involving two vehicles. Traffic was being redirected to M-60 as the entire road was blocked off for accident investigation.

Cass County Undersheriff Clint Roach confirmed at the scene there were two vehicles involved.

The individuals involved were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of 11:30 a.m., police could not confirm if the accident resulted in any fatalities.

This is a developing situation. Leaderpub.com will publish details as they become available.

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Niles volunteer works in city, county to feed those in need

Buchanan

Buchanan orchard owner looks forward to apple season

Breaking News

Niles woman killed in US-12 crash

Dowagiac

SMC adjusts academic calendar

Cass County

U.S. 12 closed due to car crash

Berrien County

Three Lake Michigan College students named 2020 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars

Cass County

Man arrested following Howard Township traffic stop

Buchanan

Buchanan Community Schools approves five-year strategic plan

Berrien County

60 grams of cocaine seized in Berrien County drug bust

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair hosts limited, closed showcases in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

News

New Niles township lieutenant police report at board of trustees meeting

News

UPDATE: No injuries reported in Monday evening fire

News

HDS Investments partner facing three felony charges

Dowagiac

DUS to hold public interviews for vacant board seat

Business

Underwood Shoes to close after 70 years in Dowagiac

Edwardsburg

Niles man sustains minor injuries in hit and run crash

Cass County

Cass, Van Buren counties aim to curb spread of COVID-19

News

Fire contained at Niles home

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced on robbery charges

Cass County

Jefferson Township search leads to arrest

Business

Wonderland Cinema owners hope to reopen soon

Berrien County

Registration now open for Lory’s Place run, walk, ride

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer announces MI Mask Aid

Berrien County

United Way invites southwest Michigan to take a 21-day equity challenge