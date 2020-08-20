expand
August 20, 2020

Niles Sam Knight and his partner Huck Coffee finished second at No. 2 doubles on Wednesday. (Leader photo/SCOTT NOVAK)

Edwardsburg wins Niles Quad

By Scott Novak

Published 10:46 am Thursday, August 20, 2020

NILES — The Edwardsburg boys tennis team gave a dominating performance winning the Niles Quad Wednesday.

The Eddies swept all eight flight championships en route to scoring 32 points and easily outdistancing runner-up Berrien Springs, which finished with 22 points. The host Vikings were third with 14 points and New Buffalo/Bridgman fourth with 12.

It was the season opener for all four teams. Due to Michigan High School Athletic Association guidelines for competition during the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament was reduced from its usual eight teams to four. The tournament was also played in two sessions to maintain the correct number of participants and social distancing.

Winning singles championships for Edwardsburg were Harrison Smith, Noah Taulbee, Isaac Merrill and Ethan Emenacker.

The Eddies’ doubles teams of Noah Layer and Trace Miliken, P.J. Albright and Tommy Oppman, Aden Hurd and Elliott Smith, along with Nathan Hayes and Hudson Habertand, were also champions.

Niles had a pair of runners-up in Chase Lotsbaich at No. 1 singles, as well as Sam Knight and Huck Coffee at No. 2 doubles.

The Vikings and Eddies will head to Portage to compete in the West Portage Invitational on Friday. This was originally the Vicksburg Quad, but has been moved since more courts are available in Portage to keep social distancing.

Play is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

 

Niles Quad Tournament

At Niles

Team scores

Edwardsburg 32, Berrien Springs 22, Niles 14, New Buffalo/Bridgman 12

 

Flight Champions
Singles
1. Harrison Smith (E) d. Chase Lotsbaich (N) 4-1, 3-5, 10-8; 2. Noah Taulbee (ED) d. Payton Anderson (BS) 4-0, 4-0; 3. Isaac Merrill (ED) d. Yeonwoo Seo (BS) 4-0, 4-0; 4. Ethan Emenacker (ED) d. Erik Blake (BS) 4-1, 4-0

Doubles
1. Noah Layher-Trace Miliken (ED) d. Sam Knight-Huck Coffee (N) 1-4, 5-4, 13-11; 2. P.J. Albright-Tommy Oppman (ED) d. Brandon Tripp-Jeremy Kwon (BS) 4-2, 5-4 (10-6); 3. Aden Hurd-Elliott Smith (ED) d. Ben Cook-Jack Elliott (BS) 4-2, 4-1; 4. Nathan Hayes-Hudson Habertand (ED) d. Nate Glessner-Xavier Haack (BS) 4-1, 4-0

 

BRANDYWINE 5, SOUTH HAVEN 3

At Niles
Singles
1. Jacob Fox (BW) d. Tyler Ferrell 6-4, 6-3; 2. Garrett Smith (SH) d. Connor Tittle 6-4, 6-0; 3. Kalen O’Sullivan (SH) d. Micah Gamble 7-6 (5), 7-6 (7); 4. Corbin Gamble (BW) wins by default

Default

Doubles
1. Caleb Byrd-Josh Sachman (BW) d. Linus Resek- Ethan Cole 6-2, 6-2; 3. Carson Knapp-Gabe Gouin (BW) d. Alex Patel-Jina Patel 6-4, 4-6, 10-8; 3. Lars Larson-Danny Riston (SH) d. Matt Veach-Bode Bosch 4-6, 5-7, 10-6; 4. Brody Prenkert-Ragjit Gojra (BW) d. Jacob Hinkle-Eli Morrison 6-4, 6-0

Varsity records: South Haven 0-1, 0-1 BCS; Brandywine 1-0, 1-0 BCS

