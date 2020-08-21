LMC’s nursing program now accepting applications twice a year

BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College’s associate in applied science nursing program is now accepting applications for admission twice a year.

The competitive RN program, which celebrated its 50th anniversary during the 2019-2020 academic year, is currently accepting applications for the spring 2021 semester, which begins in January. The deadline to apply for the new spring entry start is Sept. 12.

“Adding a second entry point allows us to serve more students because more students will be accepted into the program,” said LMC Nursing Program Chair Dana Jenkins. “When we had a once-a-year application, we could accept 88 students for the academic year. Now, we are accepting 48 students twice a year to increase that number to 96 students.”

In addition to serving more students, Jenkins said that the second application window would provide more flexibility for students whose academic plans may change or are interrupted.

“The program is now more accessible,” Jenkins said. “It gives students one more option to enter the program when they are ready. In terms of student success, if they need to step out of the program for any reason, it is now easier for them to step right back in without waiting an entire academic year.”

Applications for the program are due every May 12 for the Fall semester and Sept. 12 for the spring.

Prospective students interested in nursing should first apply to LMC and speak with an advisor. There are special admission requirements, including prerequisite courses in math, biology, and chemistry, to be accepted into LMC’s nursing program. Acceptance into this program is competitive, and students are required to pass a criminal background check and drug screen, officials said.

To learn more, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/nursing, call the health sciences office at (269) 927-8768, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/advising or call the academic advising office at (269) 927-8128.