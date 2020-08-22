expand
August 24, 2020

Charles Smith Jr., of Niles

Published 7:35 am Saturday, August 22, 2020

Aug. 30, 1932 — Aug. 18, 2020

Charles William Smith Jr., 87, of Niles, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.

He was born Aug. 30, 1932, in Buchanan, to the late Charles Sr. and Wilda Smith. He was an U.S. Navy Veteran. On Sept. 10, 1954, he married Jane Dee.

Charles is survived by his daughters, Denise (Greg) Ditsch, Diane Smith; grandchildren, Reagan Hessey, Shaunna Emmons; great-grandchildren, Alex Hively, Alyssa Hively, Riley Lahti and Liam Emmons.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Sr. and Wilda; sister, Betty Dibble; brother, Buddy Smith.

Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will take place at a later date at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens, Niles. Online condolences may be made at hovenfunerals.com.

