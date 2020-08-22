Phyllis A. Schoff, of Dowagiac

Aug. 25, 1925 — Aug. 18, 2020

Phyllis A. Schoff, 94, of Dowagiac, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the Cass County Medical Care Facility in Cassopolis. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel.

A celebration of life service will be graveside at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens with Pastor Boyd Saylor officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, in care of Jean Smith. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at clarkch.com.

Phyllis was born Aug. 25, 1925, to Herbert and Dora LaRue. She attended Mishawaka High School. Phyllis was a hard worker. She worked for the Cass County Council on Aging as a driver for many years until her retirement. In her spare time, she loved to play bingo and go camping. She enjoyed listening to music and dining out. Most of all, she loved her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Jean (Jimmy) Smith, Terry (Karen) Ladyga, Thomas Sobieski, Carol Ferrier, Dennis Ferrier, Dana (David) Gutierrez and Dawn Webster; 13 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter; and brother, Herbert LaRue.

She was preceded in death by her son, James Ladyga; sister, Maxine Gerard; and brother, Phillip LaRue.