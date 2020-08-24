expand
Ad Spot

August 25, 2020

Brandywine’s Ragjit Gorja returns a shot at No. 2 singles against the Vikings. (Leader [photo/SCOTT NOVAK)

Brandywine defeats Niles 6-2 in BCS Athletic Conference match

By Scott Novak

Published 11:49 pm Monday, August 24, 2020

NILES — For the first and last time, Brandywine and Niles squared off in boys tennis as members of the BCS Athletic Conference for a dual meet on Monday.

Niles’ Brandon Kosten was one of two Vikings to pick up a victory against Brandywine on Monday. (Leader photo/SCOTT NOVAK)

The Bobcats bested their crosstown rival Vikings 6-2 as they improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in conference matches. Niles drops to 0-2-1 and 0-1 in the BCS.

Brandywine swept the doubles flights, which features some of the most competitive matches of the day.

The Bobcats’ Josh Sachman and Caleby Byrd defeated Sam Knight and Huck Coffee at No. 1 doubles 6-7(1), 6-3 and 6-3. Carson Knapp and Gabe Gouin of Brandywine defeated Ty Elms and Justin Russo 4-6, 7-5 and 6-1.

“It was a good way to start the conference season,” said Brandywine coach David Sidenbender. “The last two matches, one doubles and two doubles were great three-set matches, and I was proud how resilient my guys were dropping tough first sets and coming back to win anyway.”

The Bobcats won the other two double flights in straight sets.

Niles picked up its only two wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles.

Chase Lotsbaich defeated Jacob Fox 6-2 and 6-2, while Brandon Kosten defeated Ragjit Gorja 6-0 and 6-2.

The Bobcats and Vikings will be back in action on Thursday as Niles will host a quad, along with Buchanan and Battle Creek Harper Creek.

The No. 1 and No. 2 singles and doubles flights will be contested at Niles High School, while Brandywine will host the No. 3 and No. 4 singles and doubles on their new home courts. Play is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.

BRANDYWINE 6, NILES 2

At Niles

Singles

  1. Chase Lotsbaich (N) d. Jacob Fox 6-2, 6-2; 2. Brandon Kosten (N) d. Ragjit Gorja 6-0, 6-2; 3. Micah Gamble (BW) d. Wyatt Mitchell 6-1, 6-1; 4. Corbin Gamble (BW) d. Alex Cole 6-0, 6-3

 

Doubles

  1. Josh Sachman-Caleb Byrd (BW) d. Sam Knight-Huck Coffee 6-7(1), 6-3, 6-3; 2. Carson Knapp-Gabe Gouin (BW) d. Ty Elms-Justin Russo 4-6, 7-5, 6-1; 3. Matt Veach-Bode Bosch (BW) d. Gavin Mahar-Jackson Podlin 6-2, 6-2; 4. Brody Prenkert-Sean Tweedy (BW) d. Rylan Custard-Michael Chisonga 6-0, 6-0

Varsity records: Brandywine 2-0, Niles 0-2-1

Cass County

Cass County joins forces with Kinexus Group, Market Van Buren

Berrien County

New nonprofit looks to give back to Berrien County animals

DEVELOPING NEWS

Sporadic power outages take over Niles after early morning storm

Berrien County

1st Source Bank donates $30,000 in support of frontline workers

Berrien County

Niles man pleads guilty to malicious destruction of personal property

Berrien County

COVID-19 Update: Michigan up to 97,660 cases, 868 deaths

Dowagiac

DUS to provide free meals for students during distance learning mode

Business

Edwardsburg Fitness Co. opens doors despite state orders mandating gyms stay closed

News

Niles food distributions see increased participation

Dowagiac

Dowagiac police investigating accidents

News

Registration open for virtual Michigan Inland Lakes Convention

Dowagiac

SMC ETS/MSU sponsor virtual entrepreneur camp

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland welcomes new plastic surgeon

Cass County

Edwardsburg man killed in Pokagon Township crash

Cassopolis

Cassopolis brothers say they are lucky to be alive following electrocution

Dowagiac

Dowagiac native named to Moody on the Market’s 40 Under 40

News

Area clerks address absentee voting concerns

Business

Niles company fined for COVID-19 workplace safety violations

Berrien County

Area colleges prepare for fall semester amid COVID-19 concerns

Edwardsburg

History buff donates diorama of 1950s-era Main Street to Edwardsburg History Museum

News

Local resource center to host census event

Cass County

Niles man sentenced to prison on molestation charges

Brandywine Education

PHOTO STORY: Brandywine students given backpacks at nonprofit event

Dowagiac

DUS announces 12 candidates for vacant board of education seat