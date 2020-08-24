Brandywine defeats Niles 6-2 in BCS Athletic Conference match

NILES — For the first and last time, Brandywine and Niles squared off in boys tennis as members of the BCS Athletic Conference for a dual meet on Monday.

The Bobcats bested their crosstown rival Vikings 6-2 as they improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in conference matches. Niles drops to 0-2-1 and 0-1 in the BCS.

Brandywine swept the doubles flights, which features some of the most competitive matches of the day.

The Bobcats’ Josh Sachman and Caleby Byrd defeated Sam Knight and Huck Coffee at No. 1 doubles 6-7(1), 6-3 and 6-3. Carson Knapp and Gabe Gouin of Brandywine defeated Ty Elms and Justin Russo 4-6, 7-5 and 6-1.

“It was a good way to start the conference season,” said Brandywine coach David Sidenbender. “The last two matches, one doubles and two doubles were great three-set matches, and I was proud how resilient my guys were dropping tough first sets and coming back to win anyway.”

The Bobcats won the other two double flights in straight sets.

Niles picked up its only two wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles.

Chase Lotsbaich defeated Jacob Fox 6-2 and 6-2, while Brandon Kosten defeated Ragjit Gorja 6-0 and 6-2.

The Bobcats and Vikings will be back in action on Thursday as Niles will host a quad, along with Buchanan and Battle Creek Harper Creek.

The No. 1 and No. 2 singles and doubles flights will be contested at Niles High School, while Brandywine will host the No. 3 and No. 4 singles and doubles on their new home courts. Play is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.

BRANDYWINE 6, NILES 2

At Niles

Singles

Chase Lotsbaich (N) d. Jacob Fox 6-2, 6-2; 2. Brandon Kosten (N) d. Ragjit Gorja 6-0, 6-2; 3. Micah Gamble (BW) d. Wyatt Mitchell 6-1, 6-1; 4. Corbin Gamble (BW) d. Alex Cole 6-0, 6-3

Doubles

Josh Sachman-Caleb Byrd (BW) d. Sam Knight-Huck Coffee 6-7(1), 6-3, 6-3; 2. Carson Knapp-Gabe Gouin (BW) d. Ty Elms-Justin Russo 4-6, 7-5, 6-1; 3. Matt Veach-Bode Bosch (BW) d. Gavin Mahar-Jackson Podlin 6-2, 6-2; 4. Brody Prenkert-Sean Tweedy (BW) d. Rylan Custard-Michael Chisonga 6-0, 6-0

Varsity records: Brandywine 2-0, Niles 0-2-1