expand
Ad Spot

August 24, 2020

COVID-19 Update: Michigan up to 97,660 cases, 868 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 3:42 pm Monday, August 24, 2020

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — The state of Michigan continues to report increased COVID-19 case numbers.

In southwest Michigan, Berrien County reported 1,369 cases and 69 related deaths as of Monday. Cass County reported 362 cases and 15 deaths, while Van Buren County reported 514 cases and 13 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

At area nursing homes, the Chalet of Niles reported a cumulative 17 cases and two deaths among residents and 17 cases and zero deaths among staff. Also in Niles, West Woods of Niles has reported a cumulative 80 cases and 20 deaths among residents and 40 cases and zero deaths among staff.

In Cass County, the Cass County Medical Care Facility, located in Cassopolis, has reported a cumulative 35 cases and 10 deaths among residents and 25 cases and zero deaths among staff. The Timbers of Cass County, located in Dowagiac, has reported zero deaths and zero cases among residents and two cases among staff.

In total, Michigan has seen 97,660 COVID-19 cases and 868 related deaths.

Berrien County

Niles man pleads guilty to malicious destruction of personal property

Berrien County

COVID-19 Update: Michigan up to 97,660 cases, 868 deaths

Dowagiac

DUS to provide free meals for students during distance learning mode

Business

Edwardsburg Fitness Co. opens doors despite state orders mandating gyms stay closed

News

Niles food distributions see increased participation

Dowagiac

Dowagiac police investigating accidents

News

Registration open for virtual Michigan Inland Lakes Convention

Dowagiac

SMC ETS/MSU sponsor virtual entrepreneur camp

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland welcomes new plastic surgeon

Cass County

Edwardsburg man killed in Pokagon Township crash

Cassopolis

Cassopolis brothers say they are lucky to be alive following electrocution

Dowagiac

Dowagiac native named to Moody on the Market’s 40 Under 40

News

Area clerks address absentee voting concerns

Business

Niles company fined for COVID-19 workplace safety violations

Berrien County

Area colleges prepare for fall semester amid COVID-19 concerns

Edwardsburg

History buff donates diorama of 1950s-era Main Street to Edwardsburg History Museum

News

Local resource center to host census event

Cass County

Niles man sentenced to prison on molestation charges

Brandywine Education

PHOTO STORY: Brandywine students given backpacks at nonprofit event

Dowagiac

DUS announces 12 candidates for vacant board of education seat

Berrien County

LMC’s nursing program now accepting applications twice a year

Cass County

County commissioners approve new appointments

Berrien County

DAR to present Blessing of the Graves in Three Oaks

Buchanan

Honor Credit Union donates to Little Bucks Bookmobile