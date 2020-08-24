Niles man pleads guilty to malicious destruction of personal property

NILES — A trio of misdemeanor cases were levied on Monday in Berrien County Trial Court in Niles.

COVID-19 restrictions remain in place in Berrien County courtrooms with some defendants appearing via Zoom and a limited number of people allowed in the courtroom.

Caleb Elisha Adams, 34, pleaded guilty to malicious destruction of personal property — less than $200 and was sentenced to 30 days tether. He is to pay $575 in court costs and $147 in victim restitution.

As part of the plea agreement, the charge of assault & battery was dismissed.

Melinda K. Vansandt, 28, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for two days served. She is to pay $625 in fines and costs.

As part of the plea agreement, the charge of domestic violence was dismissed.

Javier Daniel Huston, 22, pleaded no contest to domestic violence. Huston served one day in jail with credit for one day served and was ordered to pay $675 in fines, costs and fees.