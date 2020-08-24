Spectrum Health Lakeland welcomes new plastic surgeon

ST. JOSEPH – Spectrum Health Lakeland recently welcomed a new plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Nicole Phillips, MD, to the medical staff.

Phillips is seeing patients alongside Ginard Henry, MD, Sheena Lader, PA, and Tatiyana Stankovic, PA, at Stonegate Plastic Surgery, located at 3901 Stonegate Park, Suite 300, in St. Joseph.

Phillips completed her medical degree at The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine and her residency at Harvard Plastic Surgery. Prior to relocating to southwest Michigan, she completed a fellowship in aesthetic surgery and facial skin cancer/reconstruction at Pacific Private Hospital in Queensland, Australia.

“The fun — and challenging — part of plastic surgery is that no two procedures are ever exactly the same,” Phillips said. “I believe good outcomes start with great communication. I strive to listen carefully to my patients’ needs and goals, and then work together to develop an individualized plan of care that’s right for them.”

Providers at Stonegate Plastic Surgery are specially trained in a wide range of surgical and non-surgical procedures designed to enhance the face, body, breasts and skin.

For more information, or to find a physician, visit stonegateplasticsurgery.com or call (269) 556-6000.