August 25, 2020

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan cases up to 98,439, 6,417 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 4:55 pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — The state of Michigan continues to report increased COVID-19 case numbers.

In southwest Michigan, Berrien County reported 1,371 cases and 69 related deaths as of Tuesday. Cass County reported 367 cases and 15 deaths, while Van Buren County reported 516 cases and 13 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Berrien County has reported 1,210 recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 216 recoveries, while Van Buren County has reported 303 recoveries, according the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

At area nursing homes, the Chalet of Niles reported a cumulative 17 cases and two deaths among residents and 17 cases and zero deaths among staff. Also in Niles, West Woods of Niles has reported a cumulative 80 cases and 20 deaths among residents and 40 cases and zero deaths among staff.

In Cass County, the Cass County Medical Care Facility, located in Cassopolis, has reported a cumulative 35 cases and 10 deaths among residents and 25 cases and zero deaths among staff. The Timbers of Cass County, located in Dowagiac, has reported zero deaths and zero cases among residents and two cases among staff.

In total, Michigan has seen 97,660 COVID-19 cases and 6,417 related deaths.

Berrien County

