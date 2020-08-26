expand
August 27, 2020

Anthony ‘Tony’ Eugene Welsh, of Niles

Published 9:13 am Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Sept. 27, 1976 — Aug. 19, 2020

Anthony “Tony” Eugene Welsh, 43, of Niles, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.

He was born Sept. 27, 1976, in Niles, to Donald and Nancy Welsh.

Tony is survived by his parents, Donald and Nancy; son, Michael Welsh; daughter, Rhonda Welsh; brothers, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Welsh, David (Annette) Welsh, Brian (Gina) Welsh and James Welsh; fiance, Nicole Swartz. 

He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher “Stumpy” Welsh.

Cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at hovenfunerals.com.

