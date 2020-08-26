LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The contrast between Trump, Biden could not be more clear

Many distinguished national security experts have publicly warned that Donald Trump is a severe threat to the security of our nation.

On March 18, more than 100 former national security officials — Republicans, Democrats and Independents — signed an open letter stating that Trump “has created an existential danger to the U.S.”

They further stated that a Trump re-election would “likely have catastrophic results. Democracy itself is at stake.”

On Aug. 20, more than 70 former Republican national security officials signed an open letter in which they stated, “Trump has demonstrated that he lacks the character and competence to lead this nation and has engaged in corrupt behavior that renders him unfit to serve as president.”

They went on to criticize Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic “Trump has spent the last half year spreading misinformation, undermining public health experts, attacking state and local officials and wallowing in self-pity” the letter read. They concluded by stating that Trump is “dangerously unfit to serve another term.”

In marked contrast to their negative assessment of Donald Trump, all of these national security experts have endorsed Joe Biden for president. They have recognized that Biden is a strong, responsible, conscientious and honest leader, with a great deal of experience, both at home and abroad. Joe Biden will restore our country to a position of respect and admiration in the world, and he will implement a clear, consistent and effective strategy for gaining control over COVID-19.

If we want our nation to survive and prosper, we need to elect Joe Biden to the office of president.

Please follow the guidelines and be sure to securely cast your vote, either by mailing it in early, by depositing it in a drop box or by voting in person. Every vote matters in this critical election.

Dr. Larry Feldman

Lakeside