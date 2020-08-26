expand
August 27, 2020

Orma June Rettic, of Cassopolis

By Submitted

Published 9:19 am Wednesday, August 26, 2020

July 2, 1932 — Aug. 22, 2020

Orma June Rettic, 88, of Cassopolis, died peacefully in her home early Saturday morning, Aug. 22, 2020, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began July 2, 1932, in Niles, the third of four children born to Ormond and Violet Barcus Sr. She married Richard Hubert Rettic April 30, 1950, in South Bend. After more than 64 years of marriage, he preceded her in death in 2014.

Prior to retirement, June was chairman of the American Cancer Society chapter in Saint Joseph County, Indiana. She managed the Torrington Credit Union in South Bend and later was vice president of the Notre Dame Credit Union. June enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at their summer home on Diamond Lake and their winter home in Titusville, Florida. 

June will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two daughters, Sandra (Kevin) Rossow, of Cassopolis, Deborah Wilson, of South Bend; one son, Kevin Rettic, of Dowagiac; nine grandchildren, Jocelyn (Bruno) Rettic-Fontaine, of Manhattan, New York, Victor Rettic, of Dowagiac, Heather (Caesar Ramirez) Ellis, of Benzonia, Michigan, Phillip (Anita) Wilson, of Mishawaka, Michael Wilson, of South Bend, Andrew (Jill) Wilson, of Superior, Colorado, Carrie (Christopher Knowles) Harrison, Christopher (Teresa) Burnett and Lacey Shue, all of Niles; 16 great-grandchildren; Montana Harrison, Cassandra (Kye Knight) Harrison, Madisyn Knowles, Colt Knowles, Dayne Burnett, Isabella Burnett, Elouan Fontaine, Raoul Fontaine, Liathano Ramirez, Scarlett Ramierez, Xander Ramirez, Alivia Wilson, Josie Wilson, Zeke Wilson, Kaia Wilson, Evie Wilson; one great-great-grandson, Parker Knight; one sister-in-law, Odette Fobe, of Mishawaka; one brother-in-law, the Reverend Russell Snyder, of Roseland; and a host of nieces and nephews. 

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Alice Snyder, Naomi Kent; and one brother, Ormond L. Barcus Jr.

Due to the current restrictions imposed by the state of Michigan, the family will observe a private remembrance. 

The family is grateful for the care extended to their mother by Tammy, Wendy and Mary B. of Kindred Hospice.

The family prefers contributions in memory of June be made to Susan G. Komen West Michigan, 3949 Sparks Drive SE, Suite 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49546-6110.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

