expand
Ad Spot

August 27, 2020

Patricia McIntyre, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 9:12 am Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Oct. 30, 1930 — Aug. 19, 2020

Patricia A. McIntyre, 89, of Niles, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

She was born on Oct. 30, 1930, to Carl and Marie (Holverstott) Guderian.

After graduating from Broadview Academy in Chicago, she attended Emmanuel Missionary College which became Andrews University in Berrien Springs.

On Dec. 29, 1956, she married Veryl Young, and to that union, three sons were born. After his untimely passing in 1961, she married Clarence McIntyre on July 3, 1965. Together they raised her three sons and his son in Niles.

Patricia loved her family and felt blessed to be surrounded by them throughout her life. She cheered for them at sporting events, gossiped with them while baking cookies and celebrated their many accomplishments. Her devotion to her family made for the best life ever.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both of her husbands; her brother, Vernon Pauley; brother-in-law, Jim McIntyre; sister-in-law, Patricia Keiser; brother-in-law, Garry Young; sister-in-law, Gaytha Sievers; and brother-in-law, Tony Young.

Patricia is survived by her sons, Jeffery (Deanna) Young, Neal Young, Brian (Pamela) Young and Scott (Jennie) McIntyre, all of Niles; seven grandchildren, Timothy McIntyre, Jaime (Christopher) Hoover, Michelle A.M (Tony) Horvath, Brandon (Sarah) Young, Heather A. (Richard) Wise, Nicole B. (Ryan) Schultz and B. C. Young; 12 great-grandchildren, Austin Larr, Leah Horvath, Bradyn Wise, Connor Larr, Caitlyn Horvath, Cameron Horvath, Clarabelle Larr, Isabel Hoover, Lauren Wise, Brynn Young, Issac Hoover, Cohen Young; sisters-in-laws, Kate Kung and Dorothy Pauley; brother-in-law, Robert Keiser; nieces, Jennifer McIntyre, Denise (James) VanHulle, Cathy (Bob) Schumacher; nephews, Steven (Julie) Pauley, Curtis (Stacey Douglas) Keiser and Jeffrey McIntyre.

A celebration of life service will be at 4 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2020, at First Church of Christ, 2240 Yankee St., in Niles.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to the Buchanan Senior Center, 810 Rynearson St., Buchanan, MI 49107.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties report additional COVID-19 deaths

Dowagiac

Tracey Hatcher appointed to DUS school board

News

City departments volunteer to prepare skatepark for reopening

Berrien County

Lakeland welcomes new oncology genetic counselor

Buchanan

State Advisory Council on Aging gains Buchanan appointee

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg author featured in recent ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul’ edition

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac to host second annual Paddling Poker Run

News

Niles optometrist celebrates 20 years of business

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan cases up to 99,200, 6,424 deaths

News

Honor Credit Union donates to area first responders

News

City plans brush clean up following storm

News

Niles MSP Post Commander retires after 31 years on force

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council gives update on blight elimination process

Brandywine Education

Area superintendents introduce phase-in to back to school

News

Utilities manager cites 100-year-old infrastructure with mounting expenses

News

Niles taekwondo studio awards first black belt honors since pandemic

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan cases up to 98,439, 6,417 deaths

News

Community expresses support of skatepark

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves new DPD cameras

Buchanan

Buchanan’s Mill Alley getting a facelift

News

Residents clean up houses after early morning storm causes damage

Cass County

Cass County joins forces with Kinexus Group, Market Van Buren

Berrien County

New nonprofit looks to give back to Berrien County animals

DEVELOPING NEWS

Sporadic power outages take over Niles after early morning storm